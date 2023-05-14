Grin Price Tops $0.0454 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.46 million and $594,237.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00572466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00425817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

