Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Graham stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.16. 11,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.03. Graham has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.80%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Graham by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Graham by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Graham by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

