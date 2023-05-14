Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 3% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $130,826.51 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

