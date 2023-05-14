GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. HSBC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.87.

GFS stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

