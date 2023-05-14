Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on June 6th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.67 to $5.71 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

