Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Update

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 551,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. 154,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

