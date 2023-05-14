Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.27. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

