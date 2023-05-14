General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of General Mills worth $169,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

