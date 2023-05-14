General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

