General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in General Electric were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

GE stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

