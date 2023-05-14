Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$8.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
