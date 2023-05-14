G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.6 %

GIII opened at $16.21 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.