FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FTAI Aviation worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

