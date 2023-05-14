Frontier Trading Down 10% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

