Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $1.60 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

