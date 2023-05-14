Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,656. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.