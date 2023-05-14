Frankly (CVE:TLK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares changing hands.

Frankly Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Frankly

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

