Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after buying an additional 278,074 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Stories

