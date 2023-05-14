Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 101.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park National by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park National by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the second quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $151.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

PRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Park National from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Park National Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

