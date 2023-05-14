Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 562,235 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.