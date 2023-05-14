Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 914,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNOXF opened at $5.82 on Friday. Fortnox AB has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers various programs and services for accounting, billing, quotation and order, stocks, salary, receipt and travel, direct debit, plant registry, supplier certificate and read, school support, time, invoice interpretation, credit information, e-invoice, invoice service, and invoice purchases.

