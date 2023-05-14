Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 914,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FNOXF opened at $5.82 on Friday. Fortnox AB has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82.
Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortnox AB (publ) (FNOXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.