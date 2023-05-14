Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Fnac Darty alerts:

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 52 week low of C$46.08 and a 52 week high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.