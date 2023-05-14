First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

UCON traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 314,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,670. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

