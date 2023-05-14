First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.76. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 29,059 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

