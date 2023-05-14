First Trust Advisors LP Sells 55,231 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $219,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $527.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.