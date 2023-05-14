First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,547 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $203,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $177.73 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

