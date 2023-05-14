First Trust Advisors LP Sells 39,996 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $204,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $438.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.33 and a 200 day moving average of $486.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

