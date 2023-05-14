First Trust Advisors LP Sells 383,585 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Arista Networks worth $208,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,840,060. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

