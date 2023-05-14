First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,757,133 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,757,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $161,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,138,000 after buying an additional 203,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 863.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.