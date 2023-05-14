First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.62% of Tenable worth $155,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,600 shares of company stock worth $2,763,928. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.