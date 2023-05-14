First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Conagra Brands worth $164,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.