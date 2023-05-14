First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Leidos worth $178,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

