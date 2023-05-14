First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $186,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

