First Trust Advisors LP Has $213.01 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Occidental Petroleum worth $213,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $96,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 910,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 710,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

