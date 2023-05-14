First Trust Advisors LP Has $197.71 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of ON Semiconductor worth $197,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

ON opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

