First Trust Advisors LP Has $194.61 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.51% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $194,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

