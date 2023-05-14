First Trust Advisors LP Has $171.79 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $171,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

