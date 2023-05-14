First Trust Advisors LP Has $156.97 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.62% of Nutanix worth $156,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 867,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 607,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

