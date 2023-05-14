First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,763,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Marathon Oil worth $183,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.