First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 372,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $211,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $283.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $292.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

