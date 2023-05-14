First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of S&P Global worth $190,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $359.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

