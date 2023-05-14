First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.73% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $215,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

