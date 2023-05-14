First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,052,454 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.54% of PDC Energy worth $148,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,990. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE opened at $62.47 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

