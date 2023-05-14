First International Bank & Trust Sells 812 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First International Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

PRU stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

