First International Bank & Trust Has $562,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

