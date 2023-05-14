First International Bank & Trust Has $327,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

