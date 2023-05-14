First International Bank & Trust Acquires 5,309 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

