First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $704.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

