First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,044 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cars.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

