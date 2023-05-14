First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Neuronetics worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 52,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $151,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,120,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 52,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $151,008.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $58,256.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,074 shares of company stock valued at $352,897. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

